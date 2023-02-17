 Skip to main content
David Ortiz selling his massive Florida mansion for $12.5 million

February 16, 2023
by Larry Brown
David Ortiz in sunglasses

Jul 11, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox former player David Ortiz is interviewed before the 2017 MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

David Ortiz is looking to cash in on his Florida home.

The former Boston Red Sox star and his estranged wife are selling their Pinecrest, Fla. home for $12.5 million. The home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, over 10,000 square feet in living space, and it sits on a lot larger than 47,000 square feet.

The home has a pool, outdoor grill area, and gorgeous entry with water on both sides of the walkway. There is a full bar inside the house, plus a theater. You can see a few photos:

Ortiz and his estranged wife Tiffany purchased the property in 2016 for $1.5 million and built the mansion in 2019. He is selling because his children are older and have moved out of the house, and because he and Tiffany split.

The two sold their Weston, Massachusetts home in 2019.

Ortiz, 47, was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last year. He won three World Series with the Red Sox and made 10 All-Star teams during his career.

