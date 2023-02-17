David Ortiz selling his massive Florida mansion for $12.5 million

David Ortiz is looking to cash in on his Florida home.

The former Boston Red Sox star and his estranged wife are selling their Pinecrest, Fla. home for $12.5 million. The home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, over 10,000 square feet in living space, and it sits on a lot larger than 47,000 square feet.

The home has a pool, outdoor grill area, and gorgeous entry with water on both sides of the walkway. There is a full bar inside the house, plus a theater. You can see a few photos:

Red Sox legend David Ortiz is selling his Miami-area mansion for $12.5 million. ▪️ 10,200 sq ft, 5 bedrooms

▪️ Two-story bedrooms

▪️ 16-foot wide shower

▪️ Home theater with bar

▪️ Sports memorabilia lounge

▪️ Outdoor kitchen

▪️ Pool, three fire pits pic.twitter.com/f6nbTUXY2E — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 14, 2023

.@davidortiz is selling his custom-built contemporary mansion in the Miami area. The house is 10,178 sqft and includes 5 bed, 6 full and 2 half bathrooms, as well as a home theater and a sports bar that features a 9-screen panel of HD TVs. https://t.co/IaUWxlbB1i pic.twitter.com/m0hJ0a7jZI — Sportico (@Sportico) February 16, 2023

Ortiz and his estranged wife Tiffany purchased the property in 2016 for $1.5 million and built the mansion in 2019. He is selling because his children are older and have moved out of the house, and because he and Tiffany split.

The two sold their Weston, Massachusetts home in 2019.

Ortiz, 47, was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last year. He won three World Series with the Red Sox and made 10 All-Star teams during his career.