Ex-Cy Young Award winner to retire after season

David Price has made an official decision about his playing future.

Price, who is working his way back from a wrist injury, told Bob Nightengale of USA Today over the weekend that he will retire after the 2022 season. The 37-year-old said that it is “just time” for him to call it a career and that he has been playing through pain this year.

Price was placed on the injured list at the beginning of September with inflammation in his left wrist. The Dodgers have clinched the NL West and do not need to rush him back, but the left-hander would be a valuable bullpen piece for them in the playoffs.

Price has compiled an impressive 2.58 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 38.1 innings this season. He has made 38 relief appearances.

Assuming he does retire at the end of the year, Price will have pitched 14 seasons in the majors. He won the AL Cy Young Award with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2012 and was named an All-Star five times. Price was also named the AL Comeback Player of the Year in 2018 when he worked his way back from an injury-riddled 2017.