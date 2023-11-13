David Ross had incredibly classy gesture for Craig Counsell

Former Chicago Cubs manager David Ross had a remarkably classy gesture for the man who ultimately took his job.

The Cubs introduced Craig Counsell as their new manager on Monday a week after firing Ross in order to hire him. During the press conference, Counsell divulged that Ross had actually texted him before news about the switch had even been made public.

Craig Counsell says David Ross texted him even before the news broke: "I respect the heck out of David Ross." — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) November 13, 2023

That is a pretty magnanimous move from Ross, who has every right to harbor some bitterness toward both Counsell and the Cubs over how the situation was handled. At least publicly, however, Ross has not had anything bad to say about either party.

The Cubs shocked the baseball world by hiring Counsell away from the rival Milwaukee Brewers, even though they had planned to bring back Ross for the 2024 season. The move apparently was not a total surprise to Ross, but it certainly seems to have come out of the blue.

As for Ross’ future, he wants to manage again, which is clear from one job he turned down after his firing.