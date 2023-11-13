 Skip to main content
David Ross had incredibly classy gesture for Craig Counsell

November 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
David Ross in the dugout

Mar 10, 2020; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs manager David Ross looks on during a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Former Chicago Cubs manager David Ross had a remarkably classy gesture for the man who ultimately took his job.

The Cubs introduced Craig Counsell as their new manager on Monday a week after firing Ross in order to hire him. During the press conference, Counsell divulged that Ross had actually texted him before news about the switch had even been made public.

That is a pretty magnanimous move from Ross, who has every right to harbor some bitterness toward both Counsell and the Cubs over how the situation was handled. At least publicly, however, Ross has not had anything bad to say about either party.

The Cubs shocked the baseball world by hiring Counsell away from the rival Milwaukee Brewers, even though they had planned to bring back Ross for the 2024 season. The move apparently was not a total surprise to Ross, but it certainly seems to have come out of the blue.

As for Ross’ future, he wants to manage again, which is clear from one job he turned down after his firing.

Article Tags

Craig CounsellDavid Ross
