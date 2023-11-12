David Ross reportedly turned down bench coach offer from 1 big-name team

David Ross will not be settling after his firing from the Chicago Cubs.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported this weekend that the New York Yankees approached Ross about a role as bench coach. However, Ross is said to prefer a manager position if he immediately jumps into another job.

The Yankees just lost their old bench coach Carlos Mendoza, who accepted the manager job of a rival team. Rosenthal notes they are also considering Brad Ausmus, Andrew Bailey, or Luis Rojas for a bench coach position in the wake of Ross’ apparent offer decline.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone is known to be close with Ross, his ex-ESPN colleague. But Ross, a fine manager who led the young Cubs to a surprising 83-79 record in 2023, clearly does not want to sell himself short. It seems Ross will be targeting one of the two remaining MLB managerial vacancies (Milwaukee and San Diego) in an effort to put the memes he got after being fired by the Cubs behind him.