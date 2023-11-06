 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, November 6, 2023

Craig Counsell leaving Brewers for surprising team

November 6, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Craig Counsell managing the Brewers

May 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell returns to dugout before the first inning of game one of a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell has made a very surprising decision on his future.

Counsell is leaving the Brewers to manage the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. He will replace David Ross, who was still employed by the team and was not believed to be at risk of losing his job.

This comes completely out of the blue for both parties. For Counsell, it makes sense, as he moves to an organization that can compete financially in a way the Brewers cannot. He also does not have to uproot his family and move across the country.

As for the Cubs, there had not been any indication they were searching for a new manager or were preparing to move on from Ross. The move may stem from frustration over the team’s late-season collapse that caused them to miss the playoffs, with Ross making some unwanted headlines during the stretch run. It may be that the Cubs simply saw Counsell as an upgrade on Ross and decided to seize the opportunity.

Counsell had managed the Brewers since 2015, going 707-625 with five playoff appearances. He earned plaudits for his ability to win despite a modest payroll, and was linked to virtually every open managerial position with his contract expiring this offseason.

Article Tags

Chicago CubsCraig CounsellDavid Ross
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus