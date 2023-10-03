David Stearns’ contract with Mets has 1 interesting wrinkle

David Stearns is all-in with the New York Mets.

Michael Blinn of the New York Post reported Monday on Stearns’ contract with the Mets. Stearns, who was officially introduced on Monday as the team’s new president of baseball operations, will be making $50 million over five years.

There is also one particularly interesting wrinkle in Stearns’ contract — there is reportedly no opt-out clause. That means Stearns will be tied to the Mets for the full five years, taking him through the 2028 season.

Stearns, still only 38, is a highly-regarded MLB executive. He was the GM of the Milwaukee Brewers from 2015-22 and built the infrastructure that has allowed the small-market Brewers to make the playoffs in five of the last six years. Now Stearns, a Manhattan native, will be hoping for similar success with the ground-level project in New York.

It will obviously be a tall task for Stearns after the Mets posted the highest payroll in baseball this season, only to go up in flames and finish fourth in their division at 74-87. But the Mets already took one major step towards a fresh slate this week and now officially have Stearns committed to them for many years to come.