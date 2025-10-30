Davis Schneider’s dad captured great video of son’s home run in Game 5

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Davis Schneider enjoyed one of the biggest moments of his MLB career on Wednesday night, and there was no one in the ballpark more excited about it than his old man.

Schneider led off Game 5 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a solo home run on the first pitch that was thrown by starter Blake Snell at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. The homer got the Blue Jays off to a dream start in a game they won 6-1 to take a 3-2 series lead back to Toronto.

There were plenty of angles of Schneider’s home run captured by the FOX broadcast, but the best video came from his father Steve Schneider.

Schneider’s dad shared a video of the home run from where he and the Schneider family were seated behind home plate. Steve’s reaction was priceless.

“OH NO! NO WAY! OH MY GOD! YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME!”



Davis Schneider’s dad posted a video of the leadoff home run from his point of view pic.twitter.com/vHskGjIukK — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 30, 2025

That is one proud father, and rightfully so.

Steve later told AJ Cassavell of MLB.com that Davis tells his father not to film the at-bats, as the Blue Jays outfielder thinks it’s a waste of time. Steve, who captured the footage via his Meta glasses, said he enjoys “getting everybody’s reaction.” It wound up being his own reaction that generated the most attention.

Davis was asked in his postgame press conference about the video his dad posted. He took a friendly swipe at Steve over the glasses.

“Yeah, his Meta glasses are kind of dumb. I don’t know why he wears those all the time but, yeah, those are the glasses he was wearing,” Davis said. “It’s great to have my family out here and getting to experience the World Series. It’s their first time being here. We’re from a small town in New Jersey, and they deserve it just as much as me. I couldn’t be more grateful for them to be here.”

"Yeah, I mean his Meta glasses are a little bit… they're kinda dumb, I don't know why he wears them all the time."



Davis Schneider reacts to his dad's viral reaction video. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Eq1ExrS00M — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 30, 2025

Between Davis’ home run, his father’s awesome video and his sister’s response to an internet troll, the Schneider family managed to completely steal the show in Game 5 of the World Series.