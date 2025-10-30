Davis Schneider’s sister had great message to the doubters

Davis Schneider got the Toronto Blue Jays off to the best start possible in Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night, and the outfielder’s sister delivered the perfect message after the big swing.

Schneider led off Game 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a solo home run on the first pitch he saw at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. The leadoff spot in Toronto’s lineup usually belongs to George Springer, but Schneider batted first on Wednesday because Springer had to sit out with an oblique injury.

Schneider turned on a belt-high fastball from Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell in the top of the first inning.

DAVIS SCHNEIDER ON THE FIRST PITCH 😱



LEADOFF SOLO BLAST 💥 pic.twitter.com/VqkHHoZvJK — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 30, 2025

When the lineups for Game 5 came out, some fans questioned manager John Schneider’s decision to have Davis Schneider bat leadoff. Davis’ sister, Madeline, had a perfect response for one fan who criticized the strategy.

The fan sarcastically wrote on social media that batting Schneider leadoff was a “f—ing choice LMAO” (edited by LBS for profanity). Madeline Schneider replied with “The right one I guess?”

Some of my best work tbh -really putting that writing degree to good use!! https://t.co/vm5GIEicIC — Madeline Schneider (@SchneideRemarks) October 30, 2025

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went back-to-back with Schneider to lead off the first inning and give the Blue Jays an early 2-0 lead. They never trailed after that and won the game 6-1 to take a 3-2 series lead, with Game 6 and Game 7 (if necessary) being played in Toronto.

Schneider may not have been the obvious choice to bat leadoff, but his sister is correct that he was the right one.