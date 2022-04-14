Derek Jeter exit cost Marlins 1 notable free agent

There were a number of rumors surrounding Derek Jeter’s abrupt exit from the Miami Marlins in February. At least one of those rumors is apparently true, according to someone involved.

Reports claimed Jeter was unhappy with his fellow owners’ unwillingness to spend on players. To that end, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald that he expected to join the Marlins until Jeter’s departure.

Phillies OF Nick Castellanos just told me that he thought he would be a Marlin until Jeter left Marlins. Jeter wanted him — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 14, 2022

This checks out with what Jeter’s former teammate CC Sabathia said about the situation in March. Castellanos was clearly a Jeter target, and when Jeter left, that was the end of Miami’s pursuit.

Castellanos wound up signing a five-year, $100 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. Miami’s loss is their gain, and that is apparently one reason Jeter is no longer with the Marlins.

Photo: Oct 3, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins chief executive officer Derek Jeter addresses the media at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports