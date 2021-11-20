Derek Jeter reacts to swipe from Carlos Correa

If Carlos Correa was hoping to get a rise out of Derek Jeter with his recent comments about The Captain, he appears to have failed.

The All-Star shortstop Correa made some remarks during a recent interview questioning whether Jeter deserved the five Gold Glove Awards that he won during his career. The interview, conducted by former MLB player Carlos Baerga, was in Spanish.

Jeter, now the CEO and part-owner of the Miami Marlins, reacted to Correa’s comments this week.

“I didn’t think much about it,” he said, via CBS Miami’s Mike Cugno. “I don’t know how my name came up. My Spanish isn’t that good. I still haven’t seen it. I don’t know how my name was brought up, but it doesn’t even warrant a response. I could go in a lot of different directions, but I won’t.”

Correa is coming off the first Gold Glove victory of his career. As for Jeter, a popular criticism of him has been that he won Gold Gloves based more on reputation than on his actual defensive ability. That may have even been a consideration for the voter who left Jeter off his Hall of Fame ballot entirely.

There is also another reason why Correa’s comments got so much attention, and that is because of a team that Correa has been linked to in free agency. For Jeter’s part though, he seems to be totally unbothered about it all.

Photo: Oct 3, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins chief executive officer Derek Jeter addresses the media at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports