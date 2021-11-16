Carlos Correa had some surprising criticism for Derek Jeter

Carlos Correa is not exactly building bridges with New York Yankees fans amid his free agency.

Correa conducted an interview with former MLB player Carlos Baerga. Correa talked about winning his first Gold Glove last week.

During the interview, Correa and Baerga were talking analytics and some of the new metrics used to evaluate defensive players, such as runs saved. Correa said that legendary Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, who won five Gold Gloves, did not deserve any of them if players during that era were judged by today’s defensive stats.

(Note: the interview is conducted in Spanish)

¿Qué opinan? Carlos Correa hablando sobre el Guante de Oro y Derek Jeter.

Esto pudiera tener repercusiones. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/XN3jmjv0UB — Ricardo Gibbon P (@RicardoGibbon) November 12, 2021

These comments might not sit very well with Yankees fans, who are likely supportive and protective of their former shortstop. However, Jeter’s defensive abilities were long called into question, and Correa is not alone in thinking Jeter was an overrated defender.

Correa meanwhile is a free agent, and the Yankees are believed to be one of the shortstop’s biggest suitors.

Will these comments harm Correa’s chances of signing with the Yankees? They might not sit well with Yankees fans, but that might not matter to Brian Cashman.

H/T Barstool Sports

Photo: Aug 4, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports