Video: Derek Jeter trolls writer who left him off Hall of Fame ballot

Derek Jeter dedicated part of his Hall of Fame speech to making a funny crack at the lone writer who didn’t cast a vote for him.

Jeter fell one vote short of unanimous selection to the Baseball Hall of Fame. That infuriated some, especially when the voter in question chose to keep their ballot — and identity — private.

Jeter has been generally relaxed about it, but in thanking the writers in his induction speech Wednesday, he couldn’t help but take a shot at that voter.

Derek Jeter: "Thank you to the baseball writers – all but one of you." pic.twitter.com/PmBBBNDDq0 — Jon Perez (@JonPerez_) September 8, 2021

Jeter was stoic and careful with his public words during his playing career. He definitely has a sense of humor, though, as well as the ability to be fueled by his doubters, as many of the greats do.

One of Jeter’s most legendary teammates felt the New York Yankees shortstop should have been a unanimous Hall of Famer. Many would agree, but the fact that he wasn’t made for a pretty memorable moment in this speech.