Details emerge from Julio Urias’ domestic violence arrest

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested for felony domestic violence on Sunday night, and some new details from the alleged incident have emerged.

Urias was taken into custody at around 11 p.m. and booked at an LAPD jail two hours later on felony domestic violence charges. According to TMZ, the arrest came after a witness claimed Urias and a woman were in a crowd and Urias got physical with the alleged victim.

Latest on #Dodgers Julio Urias/domestic violence arrest: A witness told cops they saw Urias get physical w/ a woman in a crowd, per LEO sources. Arrest was made for felony DV around 11 PM. He was booked into LAPD jail around 1 AM. Released shortly before 5 AM. Posted $50K bond. — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) September 4, 2023

Urias was supposed to attend the LAFC-Inter Miami match featuring Lionel Messi on Sunday night. It is unclear if the alleged incident involving him took place at BMO Stadium, where the soccer match was played.

Urias posted $50,000 bond and was released on Monday morning. He has a court date scheduled for later this month.

The Dodgers released a statement on Monday saying they are aware of the situation involving Urias and that the left-hander will not travel with the team until more facts are uncovered.

Statement from Dodgers on Julio Urías' arrest last night: "We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time." — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) September 4, 2023

Urias, 27, was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery in May 2019. The left-hander was accused of shoving a women he was with at a mall in Beverly Hills. The woman later told investigators she fell, and the charges were dropped. Urias was still suspended 20 games by Major League Baseball under the league’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Urias is a key part of the Dodgers’ starting rotation. He is 11-8 with a 4.60 ERA in 21 starts this season. Urias was a 20-game winner two years ago and was 17-7 with a 2.16 ERA last season. The ERA was the second-best in the majors for a starting pitcher.