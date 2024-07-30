Diamondbacks acquire former Silver Slugger Award winner in trade

The Arizona Diamondbacks are keeping their hopes of defending the NL pennant (slightly) alive.

Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reported Tuesday that Arizona is acquiring first baseman Josh Bell in a trade with the Miami Marlins. Jon Heyman of the New York Post adds that the Dbacks are sending cash considerations to the Marlins for the 31-year-old Bell, who will be a free agent after the year.

The switch-hitting Bell was an All-Star in 2019 and then went on to win a Silver Slugger Award in the 2022 season. He still has some good pop as well, hitting 14 home runs with 49 RBIs in 104 games for the Marlins this season (though Bell’s batting average has dipped to an almost-career-low of .239).

Sitting at 54-51 this season, Arizona suddenly has a need at first base with Christian Walker having just gone on the injured list due to an oblique issue. A few days ago, the Dbacks added a veteran arm on the trade market, and now they are picking up a power bat with an eye on securing an NL Wild Card spot for a second straight season.