Diamondbacks security made sure to keep Rangers away from pool

It turns out the Arizona Diamondbacks still do not want opposing players jumping into the pool at Chase Field.

The Texas Rangers beat the Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 on Wednesday night to win the World Series. As the Rangers were celebrating with champagne showers in the locker room, more than a dozen security staffers at Chase Field stood in front of the ballpark’s famous swimming pool.

As the Rangers’ champagne celebration continues in the clubhouse, Arizona has security guarding the pool pic.twitter.com/kIrSR0bi0X — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) November 2, 2023

The Diamondbacks claimed they were not going to do that if they lost earlier in the postseason. Before the NLDS began, CEO Derrick Hall said the D-Backs were not planning to stop the Los Angeles Dodgers from jumping into the Chase Field pool if the Dodgers won the series in Arizona.

The Dodgers jumped into the pool after clinching the NL West in 2013. Arizona’s players didn’t like that. In 2017, the Diamondbacks stationed some security on horses in front of the pool to prevent a repeat. Last year, the Diamondbacks had security blocking the pool as well.

Given what we saw on Wednesday night, it is hard to believe the Diamondbacks would have allowed the Dodgers to celebrate in their pool.