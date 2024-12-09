Dodgers bring back 2-time World Series champion reliever on new deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers will continue to play the hits in their bullpen.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Dodgers have agreed to a new two-year contract with veteran reliever Blake Treinen. The righty Trienen’s new deal is worth $22 million, Rosenthal adds.

Treinen, an All-Star in 2018 with Oakland, signed with the Dodgers in 2020 and has been part of both their World Series championships since then. Last regular season for the Dodgers, Treinen was 7-3 with a 1.93 ERA in 50 relief appearances. He then served as their main closer during the postseason, picking up three playoff saves as the Dodgers went on to win it all.

There is some downside potential here as Treinen will turn 37 next season and had to miss all of the 2023 campaign after undergoing shoulder surgery. But he is still a respected core member of the Dodgers’ bullpen who has successfully managed to recapture his previous form. Treinen’s new deal now becomes the latest nifty free-agent move that the Dodgers have made just this weekend alone.