Dodgers land All-Star outfielder in free agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday got themselves an All-Star outfielder in free agency. However, it probably was not the one many Dodgers fans were hoping for just yet.

The Dodgers agreed to a deal with outfielder Michael Conforto, per MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand. The contract is reportedly worth $17 million for one year.

The Dodgers have agreed to a deal with Michael Conforto, per sources. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 9, 2024

Conforto signed a one-year, $17 million deal. https://t.co/n2YHJT061C — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 9, 2024

The Dodgers are one of the few remaining ticketholders in the Juan Soto sweepstakes. The team also has its own free agent outfielder to take care of.

Conforto may not be of the same caliber as Soto or even Teoscar Hernandez at this point in his career, but the newest Dodger has the experience to fit in seamlessly with the reigning World Series champions.

In his 2024 campaign with the San Francisco Giants, Conforto batted .237 with 20 home runs, 66 RBIs, and an an OPS of .759 across 130 games.

The former All-Star enjoyed his best years as a member of the New York Mets from 2015 to 2021. In seven Mets seasons, Conforto had a .255 batting average with 132 home runs and an OPS of .824.