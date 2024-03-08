Dodgers reconsidering 1 player’s starting job

The Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be softening their stance on keeping infielder Gavin Lux as their everyday shortstop.

Early in the spring, the Dodgers had expressed full commitment to Lux as the team’s starting shortstop. But amid Lux’s shaky defensive campaign in spring training, the job no longer appears to be his to lose.

When Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked Thursday about who was starting at shortstop on opening day, the 51-year-old no longer spoke in absolutes.

“Obviously, performance is paramount at this level, and for our team vying to win a championship,” Roberts said, via The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. “So I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I do know that it will be in the vein of whatever gives us the best chance to win.”

Lux was also expected to assume the role of starting shortstop last spring before suffering a torn ACL while running the basepaths.

Lux had his best season as a hitter in 2022. He hit .276 and slugged .399 with 42 RBIs and 6 home runs across 129 games. Lux’s 7 triples that year also tied then-New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario for the most in the National league.

Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas, who played 121 games at shortstop last season in place of Lux, may get another shot at the job this year. While Rojas provides an excellent glove at short, the 35-year-old is coming off two consecutive subpar seasons at the plate.

The Dodgers also recently brought back a fan-favorite utility player who could potentially fill the position when needed. The fan favorite shared the news himself.