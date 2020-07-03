Dodgers’ Justin Turner seems to think MLB’s spitting rule is unrealistic

MLB and the MLB Players Association have agreed upon numerous rules for the 2020 season intended to emphasize player health and minimize the spread of COVID-19. Though well-intended, at least one player seems to think one of the rules is unrealistic.

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner shared his thoughts on the rule that players are not allowed to spit, comparing the instinct for a player to spit to blinking.

Justin Turner: "Spitting for a baseball player is like blinking." — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) July 3, 2020

The new MLB rule says spitting “including but not limited to saliva, sunflower seeds or peanut shells, or tobacco,” is prohibited.

Other issues, like arguing and brawling, are also prohibited.

The intentions of the rules, including the spitting rules, are good, but whether players are able to follow them during games may be a different story.