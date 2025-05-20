Report: ESPN colleagues want Ryan Clark disciplined over Robert Griffin III comments

Ryan Clark has come under fire for some comments he made about Robert Griffin III and the former quarterback’s family this week, and there are reportedly people at ESPN who want Clark to be disciplined over the remarks.

Griffin took to social media over the weekend to share his thoughts on the latest tense exchange between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Caitlin Clark committed a hard foul on Reese during Saturday’s game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever, and Reese immediately confronted her rival over it (video here). The foul was upgraded to a flagrant.

In a post on X and video clip he shared, RG3 explained why he thinks Reese genuinely hates Caitlin Clark. He said Reese’s behavior toward the Fever star looks like pure hatred and that the animosity is good for the WNBA. Some fans were critical of Griffin’s take, but Ryan Clark brought RG3’s family dynamics into the discussion.

Ryan Clark makes it personal

While hosting the “Pivot” podcast, Ryan Clark accused Griffin of becoming part of the “hate train” by portraying Reese as the “villain” and Caitlin Clark the “hero story.”

“If you’re RG3, when is the last time in your household you have had a conversation about what she’s dealing with? You haven’t been able to do that because, in both of your marriages, you’ve been married to white women,” Clark said. “You haven’t had opportunities to have those conversations to educate you on what they’re feeling, what black women deal with, what they’re seeing when they think of a young Angel Reese.”

Ryan Clark also noted how Griffin’s wife, Grete, was in the background when RG3 made a video discussing the rivalry between Reese and Caitlin Clark.

RGIII saying he could recognize “hate when ‘he’ see(s) it”, when referring to Angel Reese’s feelings toward Caitlin Clark was irresponsible, but not at all surprising. Clark’s the biggest star in women’s basketball, & deservedly so. No need to beat up Reese to add shine to it.… pic.twitter.com/u2IDFwctf0 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) May 19, 2025

Griffin then responded to Ryan Clark on Monday. RG3 blasted his former ESPN colleague and Washington teammate for making things personal and crossing the line by bringing Griffin’s wife into the debate.

There’s a line you don’t cross in life and Ryan Clark sprinted past it.



Ryan Clark didn’t like my take on Angel Reese hating Caitlin Clark. That’s fine. Disagreement is part of the game. But instead of debating my point, he personally attacked me and my family. That shows how… pic.twitter.com/YDisnkvpMQ — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 19, 2025

Ryan Clark’s co-workers reportedly react

Griffin was far from the only person who felt Ryan Clark crossed the line. According to Outkick’s Bobby Burack, even some of Ryan Clark’s current co-workers at ESPN want the network to at least publicly condemn the former NFL defensive back’s comments about Griffin.

“RC is a former player. There are two rules in the locker room: you don’t talk about a man’s girl or their money. Ryan knows better. That s– wouldn’t fly face to face,” a former NFL player who works for ESPN told Burack.

Four other ESPN personalities told Outkick that they hope Ryan Clark is disciplined in some way.

Ryan Clark is one of ESPN’s most visible NFL analysts. He has gotten away with a lot, including calling out the network amid a contract dispute. He has also been known to let personal vendettas influence his takes.

In a follow-up social media rant on Monday, Ryan Clark admitted he had issues with Griffin when the two worked together. Clark called RG3 “one of the worst teammates I ever had both on the field and in TV.”

Bruh you know what it is with me and you! I saved you the entire season on MNF. I urged people to let you be you. No matter how corny, how bad a teammate you were I had your back. What did you do? Invite someone on your show you know I don’t fool with to ask questions about me,… https://t.co/DVowpagZFk — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) May 19, 2025

Both Reese and Caitlin Clark have downplayed their latest heated exchange. The two have been rivals since college, so a tense moment between them is nothing new. The beef between Ryan Clark and Griffin has suddenly become the bigger storyline.