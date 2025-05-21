Ex-Steelers RB claims Ryan Clark has child with white woman

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell dropped a pretty big claim about Ryan Clark on Tuesday.

Clark has received backlash for his comments about Robert Griffin III. Griffin opined that Angel Reese “hates” Caitlin Clark after seeing the way Reese reacted to a hard foul from Clark during Saturday’s Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky game.

Ryan Clark weighed in on Griffin’s comments via his Pivot Podcast. Ryan Clark feels that Griffin is unqualified to say that about Reese because Griffin is married to a white woman and therefore does not understand black women like Reese. Some of Ryan Clark’s ESPN coworkers reportedly want Clark to be disciplined over his remarks. But the incredible irony is what Bell says.

Bell played for Pittsburgh from 2013-2017. He was teammates with Clark in 2013, which was Ryan Clark’s final year in Pittsburgh.

“I don’t get Ryan Clark’s problem .. he makes comments about RG3 having a white wife, like he didn’t have a kid with a white woman .. I just don’t get it, what is REALLY his issue?” Bell wrote.

Bell also noted on X that Ryan Clark had blocked him on the social media service.

Did Ryan Clark really say that Griffin is disqualified from commenting on Reese because he’s married to a white woman, all while sharing a child with a white woman? That’s what Bell says. The irony would be rich.