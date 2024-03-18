 Skip to main content
Dodgers players were completely mesmerized by Korean woman who threw out first pitch

March 17, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Jeon Jongso on the mound

The Los Angeles Dodgers took the field Saturday for an exhibition game in Seoul, South Korea. But the boys in Dodger blue appeared to be the ones left starstruck before the contest even began.

South Korean actress Jeon Jong-seo was slated to throw the first pitch for the Dodgers’ tune-up contest against the Kiwoom Heroes at the Gocheok Sky Dome.

It’s safe to say that Jeon got the team’s attention. Tyler Glasnow, Freddie Freeman, and the rest of the dugout looked laser-focused as the “Ballerina” star geared up to throw her ceremonial toss.

Jeon didn’t disappoint, throwing what came close to being a strike over the plate.

The Dodgers came out completely motivated once the contest began. Freddie Freeman homered in his very first at-bat to give the visitors a 1-0 first-inning lead. The Dodgers piled on after that, demolishing the locals 14-3.

Freeman was one of seven different Dodgers who recorded multiple hits in the contest. The Dodgers may want to invite Jeon to throw out the first pitch at Dodger Stadium sometime in the future.

Jeon isn’t the only woman who’s gone viral among baseball fans of late. The identity of Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani’s wife has been a major talking point throughout spring training.

Ohtani, however, was surprisingly hitless in the contest. The two-way star struck out in both of his at-bats.

