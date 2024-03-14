 Skip to main content
Shohei Ohtani reveals identity of his wife in new photo

March 14, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Shohei Ohtani carrying gear

Feb 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) takes the field prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The identity of Shohei Ohtani’s wife has been revealed.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star Ohtani took to Instagram on Thursday to share a new photo of himself with his wife, Mamiko Tanaka. The two posed on an airport tarmac as they were about to head to next week’s MLB Seoul Series in South Korea.

Here is a closer at the couple (in a photo that was also shared by the Dodgers to their social media pages).

Tanaka, 27, is a professional basketball player in Japan. She has played for both Waseeda University and the Fujitsu Red Wave of the Women’s Japan Basketball League. Tanaka is listed online at 5-foot-11 and plays the power forward-center postion.

The famously private Ohtani, 29, revealed late last month that he had gotten married, adding that his wife was a “normal Japanese woman.” After some incorrect speculation about her identity, we now know that she is a fellow pro athlete herself in Tanaka.

