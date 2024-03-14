Shohei Ohtani reveals identity of his wife in new photo

The identity of Shohei Ohtani’s wife has been revealed.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star Ohtani took to Instagram on Thursday to share a new photo of himself with his wife, Mamiko Tanaka. The two posed on an airport tarmac as they were about to head to next week’s MLB Seoul Series in South Korea.

Shohei Ohtani and his wife, basketball player Mamiko Tanaka, are heading to the Seoul Series! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PwbROeTwHh — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 14, 2024

Here is a closer at the couple (in a photo that was also shared by the Dodgers to their social media pages).

Shohei Ohtani's wife has been REVEALED 🩵 Ohtani's bride, Japanese basketball player Mamiko Tanaka, is joining him and the Dodgers for the Seoul Series this weekend. (via @Dodgers) pic.twitter.com/ZImR5ZWmJ3 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 14, 2024

Tanaka, 27, is a professional basketball player in Japan. She has played for both Waseeda University and the Fujitsu Red Wave of the Women’s Japan Basketball League. Tanaka is listed online at 5-foot-11 and plays the power forward-center postion.

The famously private Ohtani, 29, revealed late last month that he had gotten married, adding that his wife was a “normal Japanese woman.” After some incorrect speculation about her identity, we now know that she is a fellow pro athlete herself in Tanaka.