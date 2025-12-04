Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers bring back a World Series hero

Miguel Rojas running the bases
Jun 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Miguel Rojas (72) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back a World Series hero for one more season.

Infielder Miguel Rojas is re-signing with the Dodgers on a one-year deal, according to Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase. The deal is for $5.5 million, and Rojas plans to retire at the end of the contract.

Alvarez-Montes noted that Rojas intends to remain with the Dodgers in a player development role once he retires.

Rojas played 114 games for the Dodgers last season and hit .262 with seven home runs. His most significant contribution, however, came in Game 7 of the World Series, when he hit a shocking home run to tie the game with one out in the ninth inning. Without that unlikely contribution, the Dodgers probably would not have won a second consecutive championship.

Rojas will turn 37 in February. He will likely fulfill the same utility role he did for the Dodgers this season, but he has probably already made his most significant contribution to the organization.

.

