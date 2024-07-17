Dodgers, Orioles reportedly interested in trade for AL Cy Young favorite

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles are among the serious World Series contenders this season. They may be looking to fortify their respective squads through some big trades, and the two teams could be after the same player: pitcher Tarik Skubal.

SI’s Tom Verducci published a story on Monday discussing whether Skubal could be a trade candidate. Skubal, 27, is 10-3 with a league-leading 2.41 ERA this season. He has made his first All-Star team and is a leading AL Cy Young Award candidate.

Skubal isn’t scheduled to become a free agent until after the 2026 season, which makes him extremely valuable for both the Tigers and any trade suitor. He would command a ton in a trade, and there are doubts about whether Detroit would even part with him. But the Dodgers and Orioles could make tempting offers.

Verducci says both squads are interested in putting together big trade packages to offer Detroit for Skubal. The two teams are under pressure to win and also have strong prospects to entice the Tigers.

The Dodgers could use pitching with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Clayton Kershaw out, plus Walker Buehler and Bobby Miller struggling.

The Orioles are without pitchers Kyle Bradish and John Means, who are both injured. They could use some support in the rotation for Corbin Burnes and Grayson Rodriguez.

Whether the Tigers would trade Skubal remains to be seen, but other teams would love to have him.