Report: Dodgers could consider radical plan in pursuit of Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge will be an extremely sought-after free agent this offseason, with many teams in pursuit of his services. The Los Angeles Dodgers could make a play for the slugger, but their pursuit would reportedly entail a radical plan.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand wrote an article on Monday outlining how the Dodgers’ plan to sign Judge could work. He suggests the team could let Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Craig Kimbrel and Joey Gallo leave in free agency. Letting all of those players go would free up plenty of money to offer Judge.

As if letting both Turners go wouldn’t be radical enough, there is one other part of the plan: Mookie Betts.

Feinsand says the Dodgers could move Betts back to second base in order to make room for Judge in right field.

Though Judge played many of his games this season in center field, he has primarily been a right fielder throughout his career with the New York Yankees.

Betts has primarily played right field during his career, but he was drafted as a second baseman and has played second base at times with the Dodgers (and before that, the Red Sox).

The Dodgers just won 111 games during the regular season and were the best team in MLB, though they got knocked out early in the postseason by the Padres. They probably don’t need to make any truly crazy moves like this one, but if they do get involved in the Judge bidding, this might explain their long-term thinking.