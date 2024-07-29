Dodgers pursuing former Gold Glove winner in trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly in hot pursuit of reliable depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline on July 30th.

The Dodgers are “in discussions” with the St. Louis Cardinals to acquire utility player Tommy Edman, according to a report from The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya and Ken Rosenthal.

The risk for the Dodgers is that Edman has yet to play a single game this season due to wrist and ankle injuries. Edman had undergone wrist surgery in the offseason and later hurt his ankle as he tried to work his way back from the initial injury.

The Dodgers have reportedly scouted Edman during his recovery and have factored in his current health status in the trade talks.

Health concerns aside, Edman’s versatility appears to be an ideal fit for what the Dodgers need in their lineup. The 1-time Gold Glove winner can effectively play both middle infield positions and center field when needed.

The 29-year-old has also proven to be dependable at the plate. In nearly 600 career games with the Cardinals, Edman has batted .265 with double-digit home run tallies in each of his four full seasons of work.

The Edman buzz comes just days after the Dodgers added another former Gold Glove winner.