Dodgers could reunite with another player from 2020 World Series team?

The Los Angeles Dodgers may be fully committed to getting the gang back together.

MLB insider Robert Murray of FanSided reports this week that Chicago White Sox reliever Joe Kelly is drawing interest from multiple teams ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline. That includes Kelly’s former team, the Dodgers, Murray adds.

Kelly, 35, has an ERA of 4.97 this season with the White Sox (albeit with a much cleaner 3.25 FIP). While Kelly missed time this month due to elbow inflammation, he is back and healthy now and looks like a solid trade chip. The 41-62 White Sox look ready for a fire sale too, having just traded away another pair of notable arms this week.

As for the Dodgers, they enjoyed some of the best years of Kelly’s career from 2019-21. He was a member of their 2020 World Series-winning team and became even more of a fan favorite for the memorable incident that he had with the hated Houston Astros. With the Dodgers already reuniting with another beloved player earlier this week, Kelly may be next on deck for them.