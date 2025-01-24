Dodgers player has cool gesture for Roki Sasaki

Roki Sasaki is clearly being embraced by his new Los Angeles Dodgers teammates.

Sasaki will get to wear his preferred No. 11 thanks to a gesture from infielder Miguel Rojas. Rojas wore the number for the last two years with the Dodgers, but revealed on Instagram that he was giving it up for Sasaki.

Rojas will switch to No. 72, which he wore while making his MLB debut with the Dodgers in 2014. Sasaki, meanwhile, will reclaim the No. 11 he wore throughout his career in Japan. It is not clear if Rojas asked for anything in return for the number, as many players do in this situation, but the infielder seemed perfectly content to make the change.

Sasaki is clearly feeling the love from his new teammates. One of them played a big role in luring him to Los Angeles, where he has become the team’s marquee offseason addition.