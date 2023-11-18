Report: 1 team could try to reunite Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout

Shohei Ohtani is seen as likely to leave the Los Angeles Angels this offseason as a free agent. According to one report, however, his days of playing alongside Mike Trout may not necessarily be over.

MLB insider Hector Gomez of Z101 reported Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers plan to be “very aggressive” in trying to sign Ohtani while simultaneously trading for Mike Trout. The Dodgers, according to Gomez, would be willing to part with their best prospects to try to trade for Trout.

SOURCE: The #Dodgers will be very aggressive looking to sign the two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani and get the 11-time All-Star center fielder Mike Trout via trade. They are willing to give up their best prospects in exchange for landing Trout.@z101digital — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) November 18, 2023

Trout’s availability is something of a question. Reports have indicated that the Angels might be willing to trade the star outfielder if he asks for a move, though it does not necessarily sound like he is eager to leave. Perhaps that could change if the opportunity to reunite with Ohtani on the Dodgers were to present itself.

The Dodgers would also have to lock down Ohtani first. They are certainly in the mix for the free agent star, but they are far from alone in that regard.