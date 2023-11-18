 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 18, 2023

Report: 1 team could try to reunite Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout

November 18, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Mike Trout in his Angels uniform

May 14, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) jogs to the dugout during the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani is seen as likely to leave the Los Angeles Angels this offseason as a free agent. According to one report, however, his days of playing alongside Mike Trout may not necessarily be over.

MLB insider Hector Gomez of Z101 reported Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers plan to be “very aggressive” in trying to sign Ohtani while simultaneously trading for Mike Trout. The Dodgers, according to Gomez, would be willing to part with their best prospects to try to trade for Trout.

Trout’s availability is something of a question. Reports have indicated that the Angels might be willing to trade the star outfielder if he asks for a move, though it does not necessarily sound like he is eager to leave. Perhaps that could change if the opportunity to reunite with Ohtani on the Dodgers were to present itself.

The Dodgers would also have to lock down Ohtani first. They are certainly in the mix for the free agent star, but they are far from alone in that regard.

Article Tags

Los Angeles DodgersMike TroutShohei Ohtani
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus