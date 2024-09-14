Dodgers announce bad injury news about Tyler Glasnow

The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a big blow on Saturday with bad news about star pitcher Tyler Glasnow.

Glasnow was diagnosed with an elbow sprain and will not return this season, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Saturday. As recently as this week, the team had hoped to get him back on the mound before the end of the regular season.

Glasnow had been out since August with elbow issues, but had been seemingly making progress. A scheduled simulated game was scrapped Friday after he complained of more soreness, however, and further tests revealed this diagnosis.

The Dodgers had certainly been relying on Glasnow to get healthy for the playoffs. He had a 3.49 ERA in 22 starts this season, with 168 strikeouts in 134 innings. Yoshinobu Yamamoto is their top healthy option at this point. As exciting as the slight possibility of seeing Shohei Ohtani pitch in October is, there are real problems the Dodgers need to figure out how they’ll get outs early in games first.