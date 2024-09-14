 Skip to main content
Dave Roberts has intriguing comments about Shohei Ohtani pitching this season

September 13, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani on the field

March 20, 2024; Seoul, SOUTH KOREA; Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani reacts after playing against the San Diego Padres during a MLB regular season Seoul Series game at Gocheok Sky Dome. Photo Credit: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters via USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers had been adamant that Shohei Ohtani would not pitch at all until next year. This week, the team’s tune has changed quite a bit.

Ohtani has looked as dominant as ever in the batter’s box in his first season with the Dodgers. But the two-way star is still recovering as a pitcher after having elbow surgery before the end of last season.

Despite the Dodgers stating all year that Ohtani would not return as a pitcher just yet, Roberts dropped hints earlier this week indicating otherwise.

On Friday, Roberts was pressed further on Ohtani’s status as a pitcher. The Dodgers manager indicated that the focus is still on Ohtani’s long-term health. But he did leave the door open for Ohtani to make a comeback if everything breaks right.

“This is something that is a long-term play,” Roberts told reporters, via The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. “We’ve still got a lot of work to get to October and through October. I hope that (the playoffs are) on his mind as far as motivation for his rehab. But the odds of it coming to pass are very slim. But they’re not zero.”

Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior added that for Ohtani to return on the mound this year, the team would likely have to “get far into the playoffs.”

Ohtani has not pitched since August 23 of last year, when he was still a member of the Los Angeles Angels.

Last month, Ohtani was seen pitching on a mound for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery last September.

Dave RobertsLos Angeles DodgersShohei Ohtani
