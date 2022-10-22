 Skip to main content
Dusty Baker has great response to Bruce Bochy hire

October 22, 2022
by Grey Papke
Dusty Baker smiling

Jan 30, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Dusty Baker speaks after being announced as the Houston Astros manager during a press conference at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took time away from prepping for Game 3 of the ALCS to drop a pretty funny reaction to the Texas Rangers’ hire of Bruce Bochy as manager.

Baker said Saturday he was pleased to see Bochy, the longtime manager of the San Francisco Giants, land a new job with the Rangers. Baker also expressed some dismay at Bochy being in the same division as the Astros, but concluded the thought perfectly.

“One more for the old dudes,” Baker said.

Baker has reason to root for the old dudes. As things stand, the 73-year-old is the oldest active manager in the game following Tony La Russa’s exit in Chicago. Bochy, who turns 68 next April, would currently rank as the second-oldest.

Bochy was officially named the new Rangers manager on Friday. As long as Baker comes back, the two should have some fascinating duels in 2023, despite — or perhaps because of — their advanced ages.

Bruce BochyDusty Baker
