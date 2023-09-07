Report: Dusty Baker’s handling of 1 Astros player causing frustration

Manager Dusty Baker’s handling of one Houston Astros player is a growing source of frustration for some within the organization, according to a report.

Baker’s reluctance to make outfielder Chas McCormick an everyday player is causing some aggravation within the organization, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Despite hitting .289 with 20 home runs, McCormick has been limited to 95 games so far this season and plays somewhat sporadically given his numbers.

Some in the organization believe Baker has an issue with McCormick’s weight, though Baker denies that it is a factor.

“It’s not all about OPS. It’s not all about hitting,” Baker said. “And I’m a hitter, but this is a total game if you’re going to win, you know what I mean? You want to give yourself as many options and categories to win the game. Now, hitting wins the game, usually. But other areas of the games is what loses you one-run games or don’t-do-this or don’t-do-that. I know everybody wants Chas to play.”

The confusion is justified. McCormick has played in fewer games than Jake Meyers, who has an OPS roughly 300 points lower. He is also more than capable of playing good defense in the outfield.

The Astros have been an innovative organization, while Baker has a reputation as an old-school manager. That combination won a World Series last year, but one has to wonder if things are starting to wear thin.