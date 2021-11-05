Dusty Baker will have another lame-duck season with Astros

Dusty Baker is returning to the Houston Astros in 2022, but it will be in a lame-duck season again.

Baker agreed to a 1-year extension to return as manager of the Astros, the team announced on Friday.

This will be Baker’s third season as the Astros’ manager. He took over on short notice in 2020 after AJ Hinch was punished by MLB for his role in the cheating scandal. Baker managed the team to the ALCS, where they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in seven games. This season, Baker’s Astros reached the World Series before losing to Atlanta Braves in six games.

We learned a few days ago that the Astros were planning to bring Baker back. However, it’s somewhat surprising that he is returning on just a 1-year deal. It’s unclear whether it was Baker or the team that wanted a short-term deal, or whether both sides mutually agreed that would be best.

Baker originally got a 2-year deal with the Astros. If he’s on a one-year deal for 2022, that means he will be managing under “lame-duck” status for two seasons in a row.

