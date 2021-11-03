Astros make decision on Dusty Baker’s future

The Houston Astros played the entire MLB postseason with manager Dusty Baker in a lame duck scenario. Now that the run is over, the team is moving quickly to address that.

As first reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Baker is expected to sign a contract for the 2022 season within the next 48 hours, sealing his return to the Astros for next season.

The move to bring back Baker feels like a no-brainer. He inherited a very difficult situation when he replaced A.J. Hinch following the revelations surrounding the team’s cheating scandal. Not only did Baker steady the ship, but he took the team to the World Series and nearly did it twice.

Baker is plenty motivated to return by the looks of it. That’s not a surprise as he remains in pursuit of an elusive World Series title.

Photo: Jan 30, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Dusty Baker speaks after being announced as the Houston Astros manager during a press conference at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports