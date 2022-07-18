Dusty Baker has surprising revelation about his All-Star starting pitcher

Dusty Baker has the responsibility of managing the American League All-Star team in 2022, and his first big decision was to name a starting pitcher for the game. Apparently, Baker made his decision sight unseen.

Baker named Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan as the AL starter on Monday. He then made a surprising admission about the pitcher: he has never actually seen McClanahan pitch.

American League manager Dusty Baker on American League starter Shane McClanahan: “I’ve never seen him pitch.” — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 18, 2022

As ESPN’s Jeff Passan noted in a separate tweet, McClanahan did pitch against the Astros in the 2020 ALCS, allowing three runs in 1.2 innings of relief. Still, it’s pretty funny for Baker to essentially admit that he didn’t exactly watch any tape when selecting his starter.

In Baker’s defense, McClanahan only made his MLB debut in the 2020 playoffs and is in just his second MLB season. He was not necessarily on anyone’s radar as a top pitching prospect, either. Being unfamiliar with him is certainly not on par with claims of this ex-NFL coach being unfamiliar with some star players, for instance.

McClanahan is, to be clear, a very deserving starter. In 110.2 innings, he has 147 strikeouts to just 19 walks and leads the league in both ERA and WHIP.