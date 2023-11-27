World Series contender reportedly showing trade interest in Dylan Cease

Another World Series contender reportedly is showing interest in possibly trading for Dylan Cease.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported via X Monday that the Atlanta Braves are joining the trade pursuit for Cease.

Atlanta has joined the Dodgers and several others who are engaged in trade talks with the Chicago White Sox for ace Dylan Cease. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 27, 2023

Nightengale reported earlier this month that the Chicago White Sox were listening to trade offers for Cease. The Los Angeles Dodgers have already been mentioned as a team pursuing Cease.

Cease turns 28 in December and remains under team control for two more seasons, which makes him an attractive trade target. Like most of the White Sox, he had a down season in 2023, but he peaked in 2022 when he posted a 2.20 ERA and finished second in AL Cy Young voting.

In five seasons with the White Sox, Cease has gone 43-35 with a 3.83 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Cease made 33 starts last season and 32 in each of the two prior years. Any team interested in acquiring Cease would likely bank on him being able to cut down on his hits allowed in 2024 compared to the 172 hits he allowed in 177 innings in 2023.

The Braves had the best record in MLB last season but lost in the NLDS to the Phillies for the second year in a row.