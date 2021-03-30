Eloy Jimenez gets slightly good news about pectoral tear injury

The bad news is Eloy Jimenez still has a torn pectoral injury. The good news is he might not miss as much time as initially feared.

Jimenez suffered an injury on March 24 while trying to catch a home run ball that sailed over the fence in spring training.

This is the play Eloy Jimenez ruptured his pectoral tendon on pic.twitter.com/tBVJFXcKGN — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 25, 2021

The White Sox announced the following day that Jimenez ruptured the tendon. However, they said at the time that the injury would cost Jimenez 5-6 months.

White Sox OF Eloy Jiménez yesterday suffered a ruptured left pectoral tendon. The injury will require surgery and the expected recovery period is 5-6 months. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 25, 2021

On Monday, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that the recovery would be 4-5 months.

Eloy Jimenez pectoral tear was confirmed. Surgery tomorrow. 4-5 month recovery. So not quite as serious as previously thought. #whitesox — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 30, 2021

Jimenez, 24, was acquired by the White Sox in a July 2017 trade with the Cubs involving Carlos Quintana. He hit 31 home runs as a rookie in 2019 and smashed 14 doubles and 14 dingers in the shortened season last year. Jimenez is a big part of an emerging White Sox team that has high expectations for the 2021 season.