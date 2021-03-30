 Skip to main content
Eloy Jimenez gets slightly good news about pectoral tear injury

March 29, 2021
by Larry Brown

The bad news is Eloy Jimenez still has a torn pectoral injury. The good news is he might not miss as much time as initially feared.

Jimenez suffered an injury on March 24 while trying to catch a home run ball that sailed over the fence in spring training.

The White Sox announced the following day that Jimenez ruptured the tendon. However, they said at the time that the injury would cost Jimenez 5-6 months.

On Monday, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that the recovery would be 4-5 months.

Jimenez, 24, was acquired by the White Sox in a July 2017 trade with the Cubs involving Carlos Quintana. He hit 31 home runs as a rookie in 2019 and smashed 14 doubles and 14 dingers in the shortened season last year. Jimenez is a big part of an emerging White Sox team that has high expectations for the 2021 season.

