Ace Lucas Giolito has extreme confidence in White Sox this season

Lucas Giolito is confident, and he’s not afraid to show it.

Giolito talked Wednesday about his Chicago White Sox’s World Series expectations. He said that his White Sox are “really, really good” and they know it.

Chicago #WhiteSox ace Lucas Giolito on their World Series expectations this year: "We're just really, really good, and we know we are.'' — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 17, 2021

Their confidence level is at 100. That’s a good thing. Confidence is essential to success in sports, especially baseball, where you can slide into slumps easily. If you’re a White Sox fan, you have to love this attitude.

The White Sox finished 35-25 last season and made the wild card, though they lost to the A’s in the playoffs. It was the team’s first winning season since 2012.

Jose Abreu batted .317 with 15 doubles and 19 home runs in 60 games. He was named AL MVP. They had five players in double digits for home runs, including Abreu and Eloy Jimenez’s 14 dingers. 2018 first-round pick Nick Madrigal batted .340. Giolito went 4-3 with a 3.48 ERA a year after making the All-Star team. He also made headlines for his no-hitter in August.

The White Sox have a lot of optimism entering the season, and that’s a good thing. Giolito isn’t their only young player with a ton of confidence, either.