Watch: Enrique Hernandez makes sweet barehanded defensive play

Enrique Hernandez made a sweet barehanded play on Friday night at a time when the stakes are extremely high for his team.

The Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals were scoreless in the bottom of the fourth and the Nats had the bases loaded with two outs. Andrew Stevenson was at the plate for the Nats and hit a slow chopper towards second, just past the pitcher.

Hernandez was at second and knew he needed to get rid of the ball quickly in order to get the speedy Stevenson out at first. So Hernandez barehanded the ball over to first. He was moving so quickly that he fell forward afterwards.

Hernandez’s efforts worked as the ball barely beat Stevenson at first for the third out.

Boston entered Friday night tied with the Mariners at 89-70 for the second wild card spot. They’re both two games behind the Yankees, who hold the lead for the first wild card spot.