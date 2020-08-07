Ex-Angels employee Eric Kay charged with fetanyl distribution in Tyler Skaggs’ death

A former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with distributing the fentanyl that contributed to the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs a little over a year ago.

Skaggs, who was 27, died after choking on his own vomit in a hotel room with fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol in his system on July 1, 2019. A grand jury launched an investigation back in March into Skaggs’ death, and former Angels director of communications Eric Kay was charged on Friday with distributing fentanyl to Skaggs. Nathan Frenno of the Los Angeles Times has more of the details.

From the affidavit in support of the complaint against Eric Kay: "It was later determined that but for the fentanyl in [Skaggs'] system, [Skaggs] would not have died." — Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) August 7, 2020

Key paragraph in court documents regarding Eric Kay and Tyler Skaggs: Kay allegedly distributed pills to Skaggs and others "in their place of employment and while they were working." pic.twitter.com/BXaiqqsriF — Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) August 7, 2020

Kay had previously admitted to federal investigators that he provided oxycodone to Skaggs and used opioids himself. He also said two other former Angels employees knew about Skaggs’ drug use. The Angels released a statement on Friday saying an independent investigation showed that “no one in management was aware, or informed, of any employee providing opioids to any player, nor that Tyler was using opioids.

Statement regarding the recent developments in the Tyler Skaggs investigation: pic.twitter.com/fI0b3i3pba — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 7, 2020

The Angels could have faced a significant fine if it was determined that they were aware of Skaggs using opioids. It’s unclear if the league also conducted an investigation and came to the same conclusion as the Angels.