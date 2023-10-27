Ex-Padres manager reportedly in mix for Guardians job

The Cleveland Guardians might just be turning to a candidate who last managed in the 2010s.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Friday that there is an interesting name on the Guardians’ list for their managerial opening — former San Diego Padres manager Andy Green. The 46-year-old Green currently serves as a bench coach for the Chicago Cubs.

Green, an ex-MLB utilityman, managed the Padres from 2016-19. He wasn’t at all successful though, losing 90 games in every single season (except for 2019 when he was fired midseason before San Diego could get their 90th loss). Green finished with an overall record of 274-366 (.428) and never finished higher than fourth in the NL West (with the Padres players sometimes complaining about him).

Granted, Green has spent the last four seasons in his bench coach role with the Cubs, picking up new tricks of the trade. While he might not have pole position for the Guardians job (which appears to belong to this candidate), he makes for another pretty intriguing option for Cleveland to consider.