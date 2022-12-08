Ex-World Series MVP eyeing MLB return in 2023

At 38 years old, one veteran pitcher still has some fight left in him.

Agent John Boggs said this week that his client, left-hander Cole Hamels would like to pitch in 2023, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Hamels has already had one heck of a career, making four All-Star teams and recording four top-ten finishes in Cy Young Award voting. He was also an integral part of the Philadelphia Phillies’ World Series title in 2008, being named as both NLCS MVP and World Series MVP that year. Hamels’ career record sits at 163-122 with a 3.43 ERA and 2,560 total strikeouts.

But it has been a long time now since we last saw Hamels pitch. He made one appearance for the Atlanta Braves in 2020 and has not pitched in a full season since 2019 (when he went 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA in 27 starts with the Chicago Cubs). If anything, Hamels may have to settle for a minor-league, prove-it deal. But we would love to see his legendary hustle make it back into Major League Baseball.