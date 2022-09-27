Ex-Yankee’s old prediction about Aaron Judge goes viral

One former New York Yankee is looking like Miss Cleo right about now.

Retired six-time All-Star slugger Jose Canseco took to Twitter on Sept. 13 with a prediction. His prediction read, “There is a simple reason why [Aaron] Judge will hit exactly 60 hrs this year.”

There is a simple reason why judge will hit exactly 60 hrs this year — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) September 13, 2022

Canseco, who played for the Yankees during the 2000 season, did not give any further details as to what the “simple reason” was. But his prediction was made when the history-chasing Yankees slugger Judge was at 55 home runs on the year. Judge then proceeded to hit five home runs over the next week to bring himself to 60, the exact number that Canseco mentioned.

However, Judge, who needs one more homer to tie Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a single season, now finds himself mired in a mini-slump of sorts. Judge is now homerless over his last six straight games (spanning 26 total plate appearances) with only nine games remaining in the regular season to either tie or surpass Maris.

Judge will most likely still homer again before the season is over. But it begs the question of what Canseco knew when he sent that tweet (as well as what his reason was for why Judge would hit exactly 60). Did Canseco think that Judge would succumb to the pressure of making history? Or was it simply that pitchers would stop giving Judge anything good to hit down the stretch?

In any case, Canseco has not tweeted again since posting his clairvoyant message. But it is worth noting that Canseco actually made a stunningly correct prediction about another Yankees figure just a little while ago.