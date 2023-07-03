Fan left bloodied after fall from Citi Field stands during Mets-Giants game

The Sunday contest between the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants was temporarily interrupted after a fan fell onto the playing ground at Citi Field.

The incident occurred during the bottom of the fifth inning with the Mets leading the Giants 5-1. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater called timeout and the ESPN broadcast soon shifted to the fan trying to gather himself near the center field wall.

While footage of the fan tumbling over the railing had yet to surface at the time this article was published, videos of him standing on the field after the fall soon made the rounds on social media.

Strange scene at Citi Field. Sunday's game between the Giants and Mets was temporarily delayed so security could help a fan — who had apparently hurt himself falling onto the field — off. pic.twitter.com/v9rItg5S4P — The Comeback (@thecomeback) July 3, 2023

The fan calmly kept his hands up with Citi Field security approaching as a way to assure the personnel that he was not on the field to cause any unrest or disturbance.

I’m sitting right next to him. No one has a video of him falling but I have a vid of him on the field pic.twitter.com/3XxnYC48nz — Jake Mattessich (@mattessich_jake) July 3, 2023

Thankfully, the accidental fall didn’t lead to the fan suffering serious injuries beyond what appeared to be a bloodied nose. He was seen asking for napkins from the crowd to help cover up his face. Once he gathered himself and his belongings, he even appeared to raise his hat as a gesture to the fans in his section.

The fan was seen back in his seat in the sixth inning. The live broadcast flashed to him safe and sound in the stands and in much better shape than he was just an inning prior.

It may not have been the most relaxing baseball viewing experience for the fan, but at least he’ll have a story to tell his grandkids about the time he took the field during a Mets-Giants game.