Fan builds awesome Dodger Stadium replica wall in backyard

Being a diehard Los Angeles Dodgers fan living in Massachusetts can’t be easy. Your favorite team plays 3,000 miles away, and watching a game usually requires staying up past midnight. One fan, however, has found a way to bring the team to him.

Ben Massé is a Dodgers fan living in West Springfield, Mass. The teacher and soccer coach has not been working while adhering to stay-at-home orders, so he decided to use the extra time to build a replica of the Dodger Stadium outfield wall in his backyard. And he did an outstanding job.

This fan built a mini Dodger Stadium in his backyard. (via Ben Massé/FB, Official Los Angeles Dodgers Fan Group) pic.twitter.com/Tx48U8lqbJ — MLB (@MLB) May 26, 2020

Massé, who became a Dodgers fan in high school while doing a project on Jackie Robinson, told Con Las Bases Llenas that the idea began as a joke, but it quickly became a reality.

“… I did some drawing and put together a list of materials,” he said, via Chuck Schilken of the Los Angeles Times. “So my father-in-law helped me with the construction and my wife helped me with the painting. Everything was done by hand, including the markers on the wall.”

Massé said he started the project in April and it took him about a month to complete. He is hoping to add bleachers and a concession stand at some point and possibly host charity Wiffle Ball tournaments.

We’ve seen some impressive ballpark replicas in the past, but Massé’s is certainly among the best.