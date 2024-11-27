Fighter shares freaky aftermath of his UFC 309 bout

MMA fighter Michael Chandler is still feeling the effects of his UFC 309 bout against Charles Oliveira.

Oliveira (35-10-0) beat Chandler (23-9-0) in the co-main event of UFC 309 held two weeks ago at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, N.Y. Chandler lost the five-round fight via unanimous decision.

On Tuesday, Chandler gave fans a glimpse into his recovery process. He posted a clip of himself sitting in a sauna on his Instagram story. In the video, he showed off his extremely swollen leg.

“I’ll show you something. Look at that!” said Chandler while pressing down on his left calf muscle. “Look at this knee. The swelling goes all the way down.”

Oliveira landed just 14 significant strikes on Chandler’s legs. But numbers on a screen clearly don’t do justice to how physically taxing the fight was for both men. The most iconic moment of the fight came when Chandler repeatedly body slammed Oliveira while the latter stayed latched onto his back.

WHAT A WAY TO THE END FIGHT FOR MICHAEL CHANDLER AND CHARLES OLIVEIRA 👏 #UFC309 pic.twitter.com/vPy2Hu4CDh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 17, 2024

Chandler posted the clip of his swollen leg nearly two weeks after UFC 309. The swelling was likely significantly worse just a few days after the fight itself.

Chandler took the Oliveira fight after his initial bout against Conor McGregor got cancelled due to injury. But amid McGregor’s recent legal troubles and Chandler’s latest loss, the much-awaited McGregor-Chandler fight does not appear to be on the horizon.