Fan who threw ball at Alex Verdugo banned from MLB stadiums for life

July 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

Alex Verdugo upset

The fan who threw a ball at Alex Verdugo on Saturday night is facing consequences.

The New York Yankees said Sunday that the fan who threw the ball has been banned from all 30 MLB parks for life.

A fan in the left field bleachers at Yankee Stadium threw a ball at Verdugo during the sixth inning of the Yankees’ 3-1 win over the Boston Red Sox. Verdugo typically enjoys engaging with the fans, but the ball being thrown crossed a line. He was livid over the action and shared his thoughts after the game.

It’s unclear just how enforceable the ban will be, but MLB is trying to take action.

