Alex Verdugo addresses fan throwing ball at him during game

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo was furious after a Yankees fan threw a ball at him while he was in left field during Saturday’s game. Afterwards, Verdugo went into greater detail on why he was so upset.

The incident took place in the bottom of the sixth inning, immediately raising the ire of Verdugo. It resulted in Boston manager Alex Cora temporarily pulling his team off the field while the situation was addressed.

Verdugo called on Yankees fans to “be better” after the game, saying there was no excuse to throw things at someone.

“There’s no reason to ever throw stuff back on the field, ever. There really isn’t,” Verdugo said, via Sean McAdam of Boston Sports Journal. “As fans, bro, y’all gotta be better. It’s just that simple. I don’t care how much you hate a team or how much of a rivalry (there) is, you don’t throw s— at people, man.”

The incident marked a rather strange game that also saw umpires try to continue the game despite a pouring rainstorm. The Yankees ended up winning 3-1, with the game called due to rain in the seventh.